ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814 hosts Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar sit down with Candy Holliday, Women of Impact Nominee for the American Heart Association’s Blair Go Red for Women Event.

In 1999, Candy suffered a devastating and unexpected loss when her 49-year-old mother passed away suddenly from a massive coronary event. This loss has been something she has struggled with for more than 20 years.

A lifelong friend nominated her for the 2023 Woman of Impact award set by the American Heart Association to raise awareness and money to support their efforts to reduce the number one killer in women. As part of her nomination campaign, Candy, who is a local event planner, created an event to bring family and friends together in honor of her mom Sharon. Local businesses and team members have collected baskets to be used as prizes for attendees.

Join Candy for a fun afternoon honoring her mom and raising money for the American Heart Association. The event is called Sharon’s Heart Paddle Bingo Fundraiser Benefiting American Heart Association.

It’s on Sunday, April 2, 2023 from 2PM – 3:30PM at Father Kelly Hall located at 25th Avenue & 5th Street in Altoona, Blair County.

Check out Sharon’s Heart Fundraiser under events on Facebook.

100% of Proceeds from this event benefit AHA.