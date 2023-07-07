STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — At the age of 19, State College native, Katie James is working her way to stardom on the music scene in Nashville, Tennessee. James who moved to Nashville to attend Lipscomb University is also working purse her dream of becoming a singer/song-writer. Studying during the day, Katie performs at various local bars and venues in the Nashville area several nights a week.

Katie describes her style and genre of music as a blend of pop and country. She credits many artists in the industry for being an influence in her song-writing. Artists like, Taylor Swift (yes, Katie is a Swiftie), Ed Sheeran, Kelsea Ballerini, and Dan + Shay.

Katie performs her new single, “Better As Strangers.” Katie pulled the inspiration for the song while collaborating with another artist during a jam session in Nashville. From then, Katie started to write and develop the song. From there, she sent her work to her producer who agreed, that this was going to be her next single.

Katie released another single back in January of 2023 called, “Black Coffee.” The song is a reference to how ‘strong’ and ‘intense’ black coffee can taste and compares those feelings to feelings of being in a relationship.

You can follow along on Katie’s journey, or check out her music by clicking here.