STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The trend of ‘permanent jewelry’ is taking over! What started out as a concept in bigger cities, is now gracing areas small and large thanks to its growing trend on social media. Three area women from Centre County have teamed up to create their own permanent jewelry business called ‘Linked Permanent Jewelry.’ These ladies travel around the area bringing their services to parties, events, and pop-ups in the area.

“It’s clasp-less jewelry basically you don’t have to worry about taking it on and off. We size it to fit you,” says co-creator, Nichole DellAntonio.

The jewelry is also a fun way to create a bond with sisters, mother/daughter duos, even couples!

“I think people like it because you don’t have to take it on and off, you just always have it on,” says co-creator Emily Beals. “We decided to start it ourselves because we wanted it done. We saw it on TikTok and wanted to do it ourselves.”

The jewelry is welded onto the wearers wrist using a small device. The jump ring is what holds the two ends together. It gets fused, and then you’re done! The pieces can easily be removed with a pair of wire cutters.

Linked Permanent Jewelry offers a small selection of chains to choose from. Customers can choose whether they want a bracelet, necklace, or anklet. They can also choose between sterling silver, gold, rose gold, and even some fun enamel colored links. There are also certain add ons for customers like charms, birthstones, and letters.

To learn more about Linked Permanent Jewelry you can find them on Facebook and Instagram, or book them for an event by clicking here.