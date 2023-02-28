HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two area women have opened a modern day spa called ‘Solana Aesthetics” to offer advanced treatments for the community. Emily Wagner and Danielle Newman started this endeavor around a year ago after going to school to become licensed estheticians.

Solana Aesthetics offers a variety of different services including facials, waxing, lashes, chemical peels, and more! To learn more about their services and how to book click here.

Solana Aesthetics is located at 309 Allegheny street suite 2 in Hollidaysburg.