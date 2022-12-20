81Fur is sponsored by Invisible Fence of Central Pa.

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Shelby Burns from the Central Pa Humane Society introduces us to a long-haired rabbit named “Magic.” He is litter-box trained and ready for his forever home. Magic would be perfect for a family with cats, dogs, and kids. He was given to the Central Pa Humane Society after his owner found out she was expecting and could no longer take care of him properly.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with Shelby all about Magic, this unique, adorable puff-ball. and hears about some of the upcoming events that benefit the Central Pa Humane Society.

Magic shows off his “rabbit bun.”

The shelter is hosting its annual Chili Fest & Wings on January 21, 2023, at the Bavarian Hall in Altoona, Blair County. They are currently in the planning stages and will release more details once they are ironed out. There will be live entertainment including Shallow 9 and DJ Kerr. They will have their annual basket raffle, 50/50 tickets, T-shirts, and other merchandise for sale.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner holds Magic.

Have you ever considered fostering a pet?

The Central PA Humane Society relies heavily on foster homes to help them care for the thousands of animals that come into the shelter each year. One of the hardships a no-kill shelter like CPHS face is the lack of space to house animals.

​CPHS also utilizes foster homes for stressed animals who are not handling the shelter environment well and are in need of time away from the shelter and in a home.

​If you can open your heart and your home to an animal in need then please complete and send in your foster application.