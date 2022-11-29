SAINT MARYS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Long-time painter and former Elk County Catholic High School art teacher Pete Winkelbauer is looking to spread his legacy and inspire locals to appreciate art. Winkelbauer, who helped start Gallery 29, an art Gallery in Saint Marys understand the power of painting and what it can do for someone. Watercolor is Winkelbauer’s main medium, but the topics that he paints are pretty broad including landscape, portraits, and abstract work. Pete shared some of his favorite pieces with us on the show.

Pete collaborated with a former student of his to start an art gallery. When they were determining what to name the gallery, the number 29 popped up because Pete had determined that Jesse was Pete’s 29th student who had gone on to teach art.

Today the gallery hosts a variety of art workshops for the public. The space is also a gallery for art. Check out Gallery 29’s upcoming art show on Friday December 2nd from 5pm-9pm. The showcase is called a solo exhibition featuring Pete Winklebauer. Retrospective. It features a body of work from the last 40 years including new paintings as well as works from an array of private collections. There is also wine tasting by Elk Mountain Winery. Admission is free.

Gallery 29 is 50 S Saint Marys Street in Saint Marys. You can give the Gallery 29 a call at (814) 594-8954 or visit their website here.