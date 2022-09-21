JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — There’s a new hiking trail in the Johnstown area that is ready to accept hikers now! The Lorain/Stoneycreek Hiking Trail was recently renovated in 2020 by a team of volunteers and is welcoming hikers ages 5-80 years old. You will find over 10 miles of trails along the way, and there are paths for the most experienced hiker all the way down to someone who has never hiked before.

Michael Hammers stops by to tell us about the importance of the trail and how it’s a great way to check out the beauty of nature in the Alleghenies. Hikers can even see an amazing view of a waterfall on their trip.

The trail hosts several event throughout the year, and this time of the year, they’re gearing up for their 3rd Annual Halloween Bash. Attendees can expect food trucks, music, vendors, trunk or treat, haunted hiking trails, kids zone and adult beverages. Tickets are $10 for adults, and kids 18 and under are FREE. There is a Halloween costume contest at the event and Haunted Hiking Trails are offered from 7-10PM. To learn more about the upcoming events at the Lorain/Stoneycreek Hiking Trail click here.