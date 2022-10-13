STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Maine Bay & Berry Co. was founded in State College, Centre County in August 2017. Both owners, Shaun Knight, and Christa Stofferahn are local to State College but have always felt the consumer desire for the freshest seafood from New England was apparent but desperately lacking in availability. Knight is originally from Winter Harbor, Maine, and knew that he wanted to bring the freshest seafood to the 814. They also know “that seafood isn’t everyone’s forte.” Maine also provides a diverse array of land-sourced products which is why this local small business added “Berry” to its name.

Studio 814’s Morgan Koziar hits the 814 Kitchen with Shaun Knight from Maine May Bay and Berry Co. to whip up some fresh seafood pizzas. The newest creation in their pizza arsenal is the Maine Bay and Berry Crab Cake Pizza! They also offer lobster pizza, buffalo shrimp pizza, and pickle pizza. You can reserve a take-and-bake for an easy dinner!

Be sure to check out the Maine Bay and Berry Co. Facebook page for their weekly specials!