STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Nothing beats a pasta dish with fresh seafood! We hit the 814 Kitchen to whip up this delicious dish from Maine Bay & Berry Co.! Shaun Knight, co-owner of Maine Bay & Berry, joins Studio 814’s Morgan Koziar in the 814 Kitchen to show just how easy it is to create this creamy and delicious Shrimp Carbonara.

It all starts with the best ingredients! Maine Bay & Berry Co. brings back fresh seafood from the coast of Maine right here in Central Pennsylvania.

Ingredients you will need for this yummy Shrimp Carbonara:

SHRIMP – Look for fresh or frozen raw shrimp from Maine Bay and Berry. It will save you time if it comes peeled, deveined, and tail-off. You can use jumbo shrimp instead of colossal.

– Look for fresh or frozen raw shrimp from Maine Bay and Berry. It will save you time if it comes peeled, deveined, and tail-off. You can use jumbo shrimp instead of colossal. PASTA – Long shape pasta such as spaghetti, fettuccine, or linguine is perfect for this Shrimp Carbonara that has a creamy yet not heavy sauce.

– Long shape pasta such as spaghetti, fettuccine, or linguine is perfect for this Shrimp Carbonara that has a creamy yet not heavy sauce. SAUCE – Made with raw eggs, garlic, black pepper, salt, softened butter, and cheese plus the pasta water. For an egg-free version, skip the eggs and use ½ to 1 cup of heavy cream instead, depending on the amount of starchy pasta water added (some use also cream cheese). According to Recipes from Italy, the traditional Italian carbonara sauce often uses 4 ingredients only: raw eggs, Pecorino, black pepper, and pasta water instead of those extra ingredients in our recipe (butter, garlic, and salt). If you want, add red pepper flakes too!

raw eggs, garlic, black pepper, salt, softened butter, and cheese plus the pasta water. For an egg-free version, skip the eggs and use ½ to 1 cup of heavy cream instead, depending on the amount of starchy pasta water added (some use also cream cheese). According to Recipes from Italy, the traditional Italian carbonara sauce often uses 4 ingredients only: raw eggs, Pecorino, black pepper, and pasta water instead of those extra ingredients in our recipe (butter, garlic, and salt). If you want, add red pepper flakes too! SMOKED BACON – It’s more budget-friendly. You can use pancetta or guanciale (cured bacon from pork cheeks used in Italy for Carbonara) instead, but regular bacon (thick-cut) works well.

– It’s more budget-friendly. You can use pancetta or guanciale (cured bacon from pork cheeks used in Italy for Carbonara) instead, but regular bacon (thick-cut) works well. CHEESE – Use Pecorino Romano and/or Parmigiano-Reggiano instead. Make sure to taste the cheese before adding it to the pasta dish. Pecorino tends to be a bit saltier, asking us to use less salt in the sauce. The cheese is the same used for the sauce and to serve over the pasta.

– Use Pecorino Romano and/or Parmigiano-Reggiano instead. Make sure to taste the cheese before adding it to the pasta dish. Pecorino tends to be a bit saltier, asking us to use less salt in the sauce. The cheese is the same used for the sauce and to serve over the pasta. WATER – Make sure to reserve ½ to 1 cup of pasta water which will make the sauce creamy without having to add heavy cream to the pasta recipe. But if you skipped the egg yolk, use part water and part cream in the recipe to make the sauce creamy.

– Make sure to reserve ½ to 1 cup of pasta water which will make the sauce creamy without having to add heavy cream to the pasta recipe. But if you skipped the egg yolk, use part water and part cream in the recipe to make the sauce creamy. GARNISH – Garnish our shrimp carbonara with extra chopped parsley and cheese!