ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Everything Natural Under the Sun celebrates its 27th year on June 27, 2023 — making today their “Golden Birthday.” Owner, Brenda Branch joins Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner in the 814 Kitchen to create “Nature’s First Aid Kit.” Branch says “be prepared, not scared.”

Branch, a Doctor of Naturopathy, shares how to build a holistic first-aid kit:

* Peppermint Oil

*Lavender oil

*Arnica Oil

*Inflacalm

*Colloidal Silver

*Capsicum

*Oak/Ivy