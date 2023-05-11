ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Martin’s and Giant Food Stores are helping you get creative this Mother’s Day with some tips and tricks to try that will surely impress mom! Giant/Martin’s Food Store Dietician, Shanna Shultz is back with some great ideas to try.

This Mother’s day is all about mug cakes, mocktails and muffins for mom! Did you know you can make mom an individual size cake in her favorite coffee mug. Shanna shares a simple recipe for a raspberry lemon zinger cake. All it takes is a minute and 30 seconds in the microwave. It’s that easy!

Next up are some fun mocktails. Shanna is a mom herself, and loves a good mocktail. The first mocktail idea is a MOMosa, see what we did there. This time you will add your favorite juice, we used orange juice this time, and your favorite seltzer water. Shanna brought along some Nature’s Promise Watermelon sparkling water. Shanna also shared a great recipe for a basic bloody Mary, and even jazzed up the topper with a street taco. The pro-tip that she shared was to fold your tortilla in half and place it in the toaster so it gets a nice crunch!

If you have any leftover celery from your Bloody Mary, cut off the stalk, and dip in paint to make adorable floral stamps. This is the perfect way to make a homemade card.

For a sweet and savory idea, Shanna recommends pulling out your muffin tin. Taste of Inspirations has a really great line of grab and go hourderves and essential items to make elevated dishes. They have fun items like mini eclairs, mini quiches, pigs in a blanket, apple tarts, and so much more. If you want to get creative you can grab their puff pastry and get creative. Shanna used some puff pastry in the muffin tins, added some egg, Canadian bacon, and drizzled with hollandaise sauce for a simple, less intimidating eggs benedict.

If you’re looking for a sweeter treat, you can grab some pancake mix, and add in blueberries or chocolate chips for a tasty muffin treat.

Martin’s/Giant Food Stores also have a nice selection of bakery items and fresh cut fruit packs to make things easy!