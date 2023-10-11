ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Making Strides has always been more than just a walk, it’s a movement. The folks behind Making Strides of Central Pennsylvania are making it easier for anyone, anywhere to make an impact. They know the future can be free from breast cancer.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Laura Deely-Marshall, a member of the Event Leadership Committee for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, to hear about her mother and aunt’s diagnosis, and her commitment to helping eradicate this terrible disease.

The annual walk, which raises awareness and money for breast cancer research and programs, is Sunday, October 15, 2023, at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona at 2 p.m. The event is free for everyone! Deely-Marshall encourages all of those impacted by breast cancer to come to the walk and meet other men and women in pink, walking for the cause and the community.

You can register here.

12:30 PM Registration

The program begins at 1:00 with the National Anthem (flag on the Jumbotron) sung by Becky Rhodes.

1:15 – The Cancer Kickers from Charlene’s School Dance in Cresson will now perform to ‘Overcomer’ (on the field)

1:30 – The Survivor picture will be taken on the steps on the right of the concourse.

1:40 – Video Program on Jumbotron

1:45 – Tammy Taylor’s Press On dance & warm-up to Cupid Shuffle (on the field)

2:00 – the walk begins and kicked off by Maggie Smolka of WTAJ.

Altoona breast cancer survivor speaks on the importance of a support system