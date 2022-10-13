ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) – The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk is Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the People’s Natural Gas Field in Altoona, Blair County. The American Cancer Society started Making Strides Against Breast Cancer “to unite communities, companies, and individuals with a collective goal to end breast cancer as we know it.”

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with mary Campbell, a breast cancer survivor, and Sharon O’Keiff Fusco, Senior Development Manager for the American Cancer Society, Northeast Region about why they walk and the upcoming event happening this weekend.

Mary Campbell knew from her family history that she was at high risk for breast cancer so she started doing regular mammograms at an earlier age. During her semi-annual mammogram in April 2019, her doctors found suspicious lumps in her right breast. “It was the size of salt,” said Campbell. After conducting a needle biopsy, she received the diagnosis just a week before her daughter’s high school graduation.

After two lumpectomies and chemotherapy, Campbell is now a cancer survivor and walking with the American Cancer Society to “kick cancer to the curb,” she says.

O’Keiff Fusco is a 19-year survivor of Breast Cancer and a Senior Development Manager with the American Cancer Society. “Last year over 800 people were diagnosed with Cancer in the Blair County area and 700 in the Centre region,” says O’Keiff Fusco. “It’s definitely unfortunately in our areas but the great thing is we have great institutions that we can go to locally,” she adds.

Campbell and O’Keiff will be walking in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk 2022 at the Altoona Curve Stadium.

“Get your routine checkups in and do your self-exams because that really does save your life,” says O’Keiff Fusco.