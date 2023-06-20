BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Have you ever made a sunny-side-up egg with Extra Virgin Olive Oil? If not, you must try it! Olive Oil Producer, Natalia Ravida, shows Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner how to cook the perfect egg.

Ravida olive oil is a multi-award winning blend that has been defined as “one of the best olive oils in the world” for its distinctive and extraordinary personality.” You can buy a bottle of Ravida olive oil at LifeStyle in Bedford.

ABOUT RAVIDA:

“Hailing from Trapani on the north-west coast of Sicily, the Ravidà family history can be traced back as early as the fourteenth century.

The family lineage constituted mainly of senior government and clergy officials within the kingdom of Sicily.

Antonio Ravidà is credited for laying the foundations on which the RAVIDA business has grown. It is he who in the 1770s moved from his native Trapani to the small town of Menfi, to marry a young peeress Fara Ferrantelli.

As part of the dowry, they received the large cork, grape, and olive-producing estate, La Gurra. Antonio Ravidà settled for a life of cultivation and agriculture on the estate; establishing the family tradition which was to continue for over two hundred and fifty years.”

