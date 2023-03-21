ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In the midst of the hustle and bustle in the rural town of Martinsburg lies a hidden gem known for their food and freshly made pastries.

“Best food there is, they have great food — everything,” says Bedford county resident Joseph A. Price.

“Simple, good food with taste and flavor is what it really is it’s nothing fancy it’s a different process,” says owner Karen Wyland. “In general everything from scratch and that involves a lot of employees, a lot of training, a lot of everything but in the end its worth it to me — you can taste the difference.”

And folks come from all over just to get a taste of their goodies. It’s pretty typical to see a line of people waiting outside just to get inside the door.

“Oh yeah there’s always a line — takes you about two hours to get your breakfast but its worth it,” says Price.

So good news for Mamie’s fans, owner Karen Wyland made the announcement that the café would open up a second seasonal location.

“So I had the opportunity to rent a small space in Altoona to test the market to test the replication process of mammie’s if you could replicate a few of our top selling items,” says Wyland. “I’m excited – it should be fun, I just want a fun project.”

Karen says they plan on expanding their business in the Lowes parking lot, where they plan on serving up donuts and some of your other breakfast favorites.