ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you love to pamper yourself or love treating yourself to a hot bath, chances are you’ve heard of a bath bomb. Manon Geoghegan is the owner and creator of Manon the Moon Mystics, a business that she created out of her love to be creative. But these bath bombs are not your average bath bombs. What started out as cupcakes and cutesy flowers quickly turned into characters from her favorite horror films. Manon loves Halloween and all things spooky. “At first I just made an Etsy account, but people kept buying them,” says Geoghegan.

Manon creates reels and Tiktoks of her bath bomb reveals, which capture the true spooky essence of what happens when they hit the water. Each bath bomb has a crystal included inside.

Manon creates other items as well. You can find an array of scrubs, chap sticks, creams and lotions on her website by clicking here. Manon the Moon Mystics can ship anywhere in the U.S. You can also find Manon at the Bedford Fall Foliage Festival the first two weekends in October.