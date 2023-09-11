Sponsored Content by MarCia’s Chocolates

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The one and only MarCia Cumming from MarCia’s Chocolates stops by the 814 Kitchen to share some new and exciting sweets before her store reopens for the 6th season. MarCia’s Chocolates opens September 12, 2023.

Cumming and her team make hand-dipped caramel, chocolate, and peanut butter meltaway apples. Year-round chocolate-covered strawberries for any occasion and her “little black box of chocolates” can be purchased online or at the store.

In 1973, Cumming’s grandmother took a chocolate-making course and continued to make the chocolate for over four decades. Now, MarCia holds the family recipe and is bringing joy through sweets to the 814.

Over the years, MarCia’s Chocolates “have moved from melting and tempering by hand to using small tempering machines but we have never strayed from producing high-quality chocolates.”

All of their caramels are made with fresh butter, and all of the cream fillings are made with fresh ingredients. Everything is made in small batches to control quality and ensure the freshest chocolates are delivered to you and your family.

Follow MarCia’s Chocolates on Facebook, Instagram, or click here to find out more about this small business with some of the best chocolate in town.