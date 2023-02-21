Sponsored Content by Marianna’s Fundraisers

TIPTON, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re looking for an opportunity to help your organization raise money, Marianna’s Fundraisers is here to help! Marianna’s Fundraisers is the fundraiser that sells itself with hoagies and pizzas that are perfect for any member of the family!

“Empowering groups to raise funds for worthy causes by selling fresh, handmade Italian-American foods to customers of all ages, in the Pittsburgh to Harrisburg, PA areas and markets into Maryland and West Virginia.”

Marianna’s Fundraisers has a variety of fresh pizzas and hoagies that your organization can sell. They offer their 14” famous hoagies and 12” delicious pizzas for your fundraising needs. You’ll love how easy they are to sell and your customers will love the variety!

Studio 814 hosts Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar join Juls Bratton from Marianna’s Fundraisers in the 814 Kitchen to try their new smoked ham and cheddar hoagie with sweet and sassy mayo.

Marianna’s Fundraisers will work with any non-profit, church organization, or sports team! They sell all items for $7 and your organization gets to choose the price point for what you sell the subs or pizzas for!

Marianna’s Fundraisers has over 40 years of experience helping groups raise money. They guide you through every step “to help you have the best fundraiser possible.”

They only use fresh, quality ingredients. Everything is prepared fresh daily “in the highest standard of cleanliness.”

“Your slogan is right on. These truly do sell themselves. Anytime we have a sale, we have people calling us to order. Thank you for producing such a high-quality product and making it easy for our students to raise money.”

~ Rita – Rural Valley, PA

“Thank you for another successful sub/pizza delivery. As always, the driver is there on time and extremely courteous and helpful. It is a pleasure to work with your company from start to finish!”

~ Amy – Bradford, PA

“You made the fundraiser process so easy! Thank you!”

~ Tanya – Altoona, PA

If you have any questions or would like to reach out to Marianna’s Fundraisers by phone, call 814-684-2666.

Click here to schedule a free tasting.