DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Do you still need an idea for a Halloween costume this year? Duncansville has just welcomed a new costume shop to the area called ‘Master of Disguise.’ The store plans to be open year-round, but it’s the perfect place to stop in time for Halloween. They have costume rentals as well as retail items. There is a wide selection of boas, masks, props, accessories, hats and wigs to go with any costume. If you need help deciding on a costume, the team at Master of Disguise can help! There are also catalogs full of options that can be rented out. Customers are welcome to shop, browse and flip through the catalog to find the perfect piece for any occasion or theatrical performance.

Master of Disguise is not just a shop for Halloween, there are items for Christmas, Valentines Day, and St. Patricks Day, and the list goes on.

Owner, Wendy Cochran says taking on the shop has been a dream. She took over a lot of the inventory from a previous costume shop owner in Indiana, Pa.

For details on Master of Disguise, you can follow along on their Facebook page, give them a call at (814) 317-5354 or visit the store at 1307 3rd Ave in Duncansville.