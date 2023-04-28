Sponsored Content by the Borough of Huntingdon

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mayfest is here! Studio 814 hosts Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar sit down with Linda DeArmitt from the Borough of Huntingdon to hear all about this exciting one-day event! Mayfest of Huntingdon is Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 9 am to 5 pm — Raine or Shine!

“Mayfest is the only festival of its kind in Pennsylvania,” says DeArmitt. You can stroll through five blocks of historically themed events and entertainment! From Colonial Era attire to Victorian and even Woodstock! Visitors are invited to dress up, wear a themed hat, and just have fun with it!



There will be more than 150 vendors, period costumes, and live music throughout the day. Enjoy all there is to do in Huntingdon County. Follow Mayfest of Huntingdon on Facebook!