JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — For most people, deciding what to eat throughout the week can be a bit stressful. With busy lives, and busy schedules, many people resort to going through a drive-thru in a pinch to grab a quick meal. Not only is this expensive, but eating out isn’t exactly the best decision for your waistline.

Johnstown native, Katy Gutwald created a business all around meal planning and meal prepping for people, called “Simple Nutrition Meals.”

Katy creates a menu that allows people to chose from a variety of meal options. There are many colorful, and flavorful ways to pack in proteins, healthy, carbs, and vegetables in a meal, and Katy is offering them to the community.

Katy has fiesta bowls, salmon with brussel sprouts, steak, chicken, shrimp and even a burger bowl which has all the yummy flavors of a cheeseburger without the bun.

These meals are a great option for a single person, small family, or someone looking to eat better, but doesn’t have a ton of time on their hands for cooking and clean-up. Katy makes it simple.

There are breakfast options like a breakfast bowl, complete with eggs, potatoes, and bacon. You can also grab an oatmeal bowl as well.

Katy has select meal drop off locations throughout the area to make her meals accessible to more people. You can find Simple Nutrition Meals in Richland, Westmont, Nanty Glo, and Somerset. Katy is also hoping to offer her meals to other areas as well by partnering with local gyms to provide these quick and healthy grab and go meals.

To learn more about Simple Nutrition Meals click here.