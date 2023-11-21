81Fur is sponsored by Invisible Fence of Central Pa

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Meet Watermelon Sugar! She’s 7 months old, super soft, and has a super sweet personality. She likes children and dogs, but she will not share the litter box with other cats. It is best if she is the only cat in the house.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar sit down with Kristina Daversa from the Central Pa Humane Society and Dan Kiss from the Itty Bitty Kitty Committee.

If you’re interested in meeting Watermelon Sugar, contact the humane society by clicking here or messaging their Facebook page. You can visit the shelter located at 1837 E Pleasant Valley Blvd in Altoona to learn more about the adoption or fostering process, or to sign up to volunteer.

Would you like to enjoy some stand-up comedy and give back to a great cause? Get ready for Caturday Night Live on Saturday, November 25, 2022, at 7 PM. You can get tickets ahead of time of at the door of the Barian Aid Society in Altoona.

It’s official, the Itty Bitty Kitty Committee is going for round 3 of Caturday Night Live.

Things got a little wild last year and 2023 promises to be the purrrr-fect follow-up with epic comedic ‘paw’-formances, a whole lot of ‘kitten’ around, a huge basket raffle ᴛᴏ ᴋɴᴏᴄᴋ ᴏꜰꜰ ᴛʜᴇ ꜱɪᴅᴇꜱ ᴏꜰ ᴛᴀʙʟᴇꜱ, and enough catnip to let the fur fly again!

There is also a cash bar. All proceeds benefit the furry friends at the Central Pennsylvania Humane Society.