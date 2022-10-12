814 Fur is sponsored by 81Fur of Invisible Fence of Central Pa.

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bedford County Humane Society is a non-profit animal welfare organization located in South Central Pennsylvania. It’s a no-kill shelter for all breeds of dogs and cats.

The Bedford County Humane Society “rescues abused and neglected dogs and cats and rehabilitates them mentally and physically in order to place them with the best new family.”

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with Haley Feaster from the Bedford County Humane Society about Bogey, a one-year-old pup who’s looking for his fur-ever home. He has a genuine interest in other cats and dogs but has not been fully socialized with them. He is energetic, cuddly, and loves to play. He would be a perfect fit for an active family who is looking to add a protector to their home.

BCHS is in desperate need of volunteers and staff. If you have any time in your day and would like to volunteer by walking a pup, call the shelter at 814-623-8968. Feaster says “this could make the difference in helping to socialize the dogs and give them a chance at getting adopted.”