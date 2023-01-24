HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re looking for a fun-loving, energetic, and playful pup to add to your home, consider adopting Bruno from the Huntingdon County Humane Society.

Bruno is a 1-year-old beagle mix pup who was recently surrendered to the shelter with his sister. The two came from a family who was dealing with some health complications and could no longer focus on them.

Shelter Director Lisa Boland says Bruno would be best in an active household. He would be great in a home with kids and other pets. He is experiencing many new things as a pup and is ready to take on the world! “He’s getting better with car rides,” says Boland who is currently fostering Bruno until he finds his forever home.

To schedule a meet and great with Bruno or any other animal at the Huntingdon County Humane Society, call (814) 643-7387 or visit their website here.