ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Look at that face! Kristina Daversa from the Central PA Humane Society stops by Studio 814 to introduce us to Buddha, a 3-year-old mixed-breed dog. He tested well with kids, dogs, and cats. His only downfall is that he does not like the constant chaos of the shelter. He wants a quiet and peaceful home and new fur-parents to work with him so he can blossom into his awesome self.

Have you ever considered fostering a pet?

The Central PA Humane Society relies heavily on foster homes to help them care for the thousands of animals that come into the shelter each year. One of the hardships a no-kill shelter like CPHS face is the lack of space to house animals. Spring and summer are particularly tough during ‘kitten season” when hundreds of unwanted kittens are being born.

​CPHS also utilizes foster homes for stressed animals who are not handling the shelter environment well and are in need of time away from the shelter and in a home.

​If you can open your heart and your home to an animal in need then please complete and send in your foster application.

​To foster dogs send an application to: info@centralpahumane.org.

To foster cats send an application to: cattery@centralpahumane.org