ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Look at that face! Kristina Daversa from the Central PA Humane Society stops by Studio 814 to introduce us to Buddha, a 3-year-old mixed-breed dog. He tested well with kids, dogs, and cats. His only downfall is that he does not like the constant chaos of the shelter. He wants a quiet and peaceful home and new fur-parents to work with him so he can blossom into his awesome self.
Have you ever considered fostering a pet?
The Central PA Humane Society relies heavily on foster homes to help them care for the thousands of animals that come into the shelter each year. One of the hardships a no-kill shelter like CPHS face is the lack of space to house animals. Spring and summer are particularly tough during ‘kitten season” when hundreds of unwanted kittens are being born.
CPHS also utilizes foster homes for stressed animals who are not handling the shelter environment well and are in need of time away from the shelter and in a home.
If you can open your heart and your home to an animal in need then please complete and send in your foster application.
To foster dogs send an application to: info@centralpahumane.org.
To foster cats send an application to: cattery@centralpahumane.org