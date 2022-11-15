BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Meet Butterscotch from the Bedford County Humane Society. If you’re looking to expand your family and add a fury friend, there are plenty of dogs and cats waiting to find their fur-ever home.

Haley Feaster of the Bedford County Humane Society brought along one of the cats from their shelter and talked about some of the facility’s upcoming fundraisers. These shelters run on generous time and money that is donated from community members and volunteers.

Animal shelters ensure that animals that do not have a place to call home, can feel loved and like they have a place where they belong as they wait for their new life. These facilities feed, and care for these animals day after day to make sure they’re safe, healthy, and comfortable.

The Bedford County Humane Society and the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art (SAMA) have partnered for a Crystal Soirée at the Omni Bedford Springs Resort on January 28, 2023 at 6pm. The elevated themed party is the roaring 20s, and of course costume is encouraged. Tickets are $200 per person, and you can purchase tickets here.