ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) If you’re looking for the cutest little critter to add to your home – a Guinea Pig could be your answer. Shelby from the Central PA Humane Society brought Cinnamon, the 6-month-old Guinea Pig to the Studio 814 set to explain why Guinea Pigs are an easy pet to care for.

Shelby says Cinnamon is a little lover, and loves to be held. She’s pretty low maintenance too! For her bedding all she really needs is newspaper clippings. She enjoys eating hay, cucumbers, and carrots. If you’re interested in learning more about Cinnamon or any other animals and the Central PA Humane Society click here.