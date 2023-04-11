HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Meet Cora and Wally from Mending Hearts Animal Rescue in Hollidaysburg. Deb Lumadue from Mending Hearts brought these fur babies to the show to introduce them to the team. Both Cora and Wally are cuddly and looking for their fur-ever home.

Cora is a Tortoiseshell cat with a beautiful coloring and stunningly bright green eyes.

Wally is a black and white domestic cat that loves to cuddle up with someone on their lap.

Mending Hearts Animal Rescue is located in Hollidaysburg. You can reach the shelter by calling 814-418-3078 or click here for more information.