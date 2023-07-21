HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Meet Cornelia from the Huntingdon County Humane Society! Lisa Boland, who works at the shelter brought her in to introduce everyone to her. She has beautiful coloring, she’s 4-months old, and she would be best suited in about any household.

The Huntingdon County Humane Society works hard to care for their animals year-round which is why they rely on volunteers, donations, and fundraisers. The shelter has a big upcoming fundraiser on Saturday August 19th called ‘Paddle for Pets.’

To learn more about the Huntingdon County Humane Society click here or call 814-643-7387. You can also visit the shelter at 11371 School House Hollow Rd in Huntingdon.