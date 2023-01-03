ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — He may be a big boy, but he’s a good boy, and he’s looking for his fur-ever home. Meet Diesel, the pitt mix who is currently available for adoption at the Central PA Humane Society. Don’t let his size fool you, Diesel is a big sweetheart who just wants some love, a good rub, and a tasty treat. Diesel would do best in a home without other dogs or cats, but would love to have some kiddo companions or an owner that can keep up with his energy level.

If you’re interested in meeting Diesel, you can contact the Central PA Humane Society by clicking here or calling (814) 942-5402 to make an appointment.

Now that 2023 is here, the Central PA Humane Society is happy to announce that their Chili & Wing Fest is back! After having to take some time off due to the pandemic, they’re ready to welcome people back to the Bavarian Aid Society for this fun event. This year’s Chili & Wings Fest will be taking place on January 21st. There are 100 VIP tickets sponsored by Stuckey Subaru and 400 General Admission tickets. VIP is $40.00. General Admission is $25.00. VIP will get you entry in at 5:00pm. General Admission will enter at 6:00pm. Tickets can be purchased at the shelter located at 1837 E Pleasant Valley Blvd in Altoona or both Thompson Pharmacy locations.