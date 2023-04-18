ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — We have a new cutie to introduce you to this week from the Central PA Humane Society in Altoona. Meet Gizmo! Gizmo is a wild woman who loves adventure and having fun. She’s an energetic girl, but a very sweet one too! Central PA Humane Society’s Kristina Daversa brought along this sweet pup in hopes that she can find her fur-ever home.

The Central PA Humane Society is located at in 1837 E Pleasant Valley Blvd in Altoona. You can visit their website by clicking here or or calling (814) 942-5402.