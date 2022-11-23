HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Huntingdon County Humane Society Director, Lisa Boland stopped by with her buddy, Hazel. Hazel is a 3½ month old hound mix. “She came into the shelter with a sister and a brother,” says Boland.

The shelter microchips, and spay and neuters their animals before they find their forever homes. Lisa is working to crate train Hazel as well as train her on how to walk on a leash.

“She’s exploring everything and she’s going to make a great companion for somebody,” says Boland.

The Huntingdon County Humane Society is located at 11371 School House Hollow Rd in Huntingdon, PA. You can click here to go to their website, or give the shelter a call at (814) 643-7387.