HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA. (WTAJ) — Meet Mork and Kate from Mending Hearts Animal Shelter. Kate is a 10-month-old kitten who is super friendly and looking for her forever home. Volunteer JoEllen Troxell says Kate and her siblings were found in a dumpster in Altoona over the summer. The cats were very skinny and sick, but Joellen says Kate has blossomed and is ready for her home. Kate is one of the cats that keeps getting overlooked at the shelter, so hopefully her TV debut will help her find a family. Joellen says she loves kids and other cats.

The other kitty that Joellen brought along is Mork. Mork came into the shelter with some siblings as well. Joellen thinks they’re all around 10 months old as well. Mork is a male tabby cat, who was living in a barn. Joellen says an older couple was caring for the kittens and socializing them.

“They both love to play with wand toys and laser toys,” says Troxell. “If you’re going to adopt one of these guys you just need your basic items, your food, their litter box. They’re very easy to take care of. All they want is love.”

The best way to reach out to Mending Hearts Animal Shelter is to give them a call at (814) 418-3078 or click here for more information.

“Sit down on the floor and let the cats and kittens come over to you. Usually the cat or the kitten likes to pick their home.” say Troxell.