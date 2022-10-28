HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Meet Krissy from the Huntingdon County Humane Society. Lisa Boland, who works with the shelter, says Krissy is a ‘lover’ and a ‘cuddle-bug.’ If you’re interested in adopting Krissy or any other pet at the Huntingdon County Humane Society, you can give then a call at (814) 643-7387or visit their website here.

If you’re still looking to make some plans for Halloween weekend, the Huntingdon County Humane Society is hosting a benefit Halloween party on Saturday October 29, 2022 from 6 – 10p.m. at the County Line Inn in Huntingdon. Tickets are $20, and that gets you food, fun, and entertainment, and it gives back to the animals at the shelter.