HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — 81Fur is Sponsored by Invisible Fence of Central PA — Mending Hearts Animal Rescue is back this month with a sweet girl named Maddie.

Maddie is a mixture of a lab and a beagle. She is 1 year old. She is loyal, playful, gentle, and sweet. The rescue says she’s been at the shelter for 10 days, and is up to date on all shots, vaccinations and was recently spayed.

The best home for Maddie would probably be one with children, and one that is active.

Mending Hearts Animal Rescue is having their Basket Bingo event on August 19th at the Duncansville Community Center.

There is always a need for donations, volunteers, people willing to foster animals, and of course give them a forever home. If you’re interested in reaching out to Mending Hearts Animal Rescue call them at (814) 418-3078.

