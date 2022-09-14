STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — She can dance, she can jive, she’s having the time of her life! Meet Malena Ramirez, by day she’s a comedian, actress and theater professor at Penn State University, and a professional roller skater by night. Well…maybe she’s not technically a “professional” roller skater, but she’s pretty dang good, and a lot of fun to watch. If you live in the State College area, you’ve probably seen Malena skating around Blue Course Drive or skating through town in the State College PRIDE parade.

Malena also has a passion for physical comedy and clowning. It all sparked when comedian, and clown, Bill Irwin came to host a workshop at Penn State.

“Physical comedy and clowning can bring laughter and joy to your life no matter what language you speak,” says Ramirez, “It’s universal.”

From there, she took a course with Christopher Base, he’s the head of physical acting at the Yale School of Drama. “It sounds cliché, but it changed my life,” says Ramirez. “I wish everybody could take classes in clowning.”

During the pandemic, Malena dusted off her roller skates and decided to give them another try. She mostly did it for some inspiration for a character that she was creating but quickly found that she truly loved to skate. “When I was a kid, I always dreamed of flying, and with skating, I feel like I’m flying,” says Ramirez.

Now, Malena is recognized pretty often in town as “the skater girl.” She has quite the following on social media. You can find her on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and her website.

Malena offers classes in acting and clowning, and you can learn more about her courses and experience on her website.