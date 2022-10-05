81Fur is sponsored by Invisible Fence of Central Pa.

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Meet Maya! She is a 2-year-old foxhound/terrier mix. She is “the mama bear to the 5 puppies!” She is about 2 years old and is a hound/terrier mix. She walks well on a leash and gets along with other dogs and cats.

As a mom, Maya is a tad protective over her people, so she might take some time to warm up to you, but once she does she will be your best friend “fur-ever.”

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with Shelby Burns from the Central Pa Humane Society about this sweet pup!

Can’t adopt? Have you ever considered fostering a pet?

The Central PA Humane Society relies heavily on foster homes to help them care for the thousands of animals that come into the shelter each year. One of the hardships a no-kill shelter like CPHS face is the lack of space to house animals. Spring and summer are particularly tough during ‘kitten season” when hundreds of unwanted kittens are being born.

​CPHS also utilizes foster homes for stressed animals who are not handling the shelter environment well and are in need of time away from the shelter and in a home.

​If you can open your heart and your home to an animal in need then please complete and send in your foster application.

​To foster dogs send an application to: info@centralpahumane.org.

To foster cats send an application to: cattery@centralpahumane.org