ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Meet Maya! She is a 2-year-old foxhound/terrier mix. She is “the mama bear to the 5 puppies!” She is about 2 years old and is a hound/terrier mix. She walks well on a leash and gets along with other dogs and cats.
As a mom, Maya is a tad protective over her people, so she might take some time to warm up to you, but once she does she will be your best friend “fur-ever.”
Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with Shelby Burns from the Central Pa Humane Society about this sweet pup!
Can’t adopt? Have you ever considered fostering a pet?
The Central PA Humane Society relies heavily on foster homes to help them care for the thousands of animals that come into the shelter each year. One of the hardships a no-kill shelter like CPHS face is the lack of space to house animals. Spring and summer are particularly tough during ‘kitten season” when hundreds of unwanted kittens are being born.
CPHS also utilizes foster homes for stressed animals who are not handling the shelter environment well and are in need of time away from the shelter and in a home.
If you can open your heart and your home to an animal in need then please complete and send in your foster application.
To foster dogs send an application to: info@centralpahumane.org.
To foster cats send an application to: cattery@centralpahumane.org