HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Meet Mickey from the Huntingdon County Humane Society. Lisa Boland, who works with the shelter, brought along this sweet 5-month-old kitty who is full of energy. While Mickey may have not enjoyed wearing a leash, he was ready to play and explore!

As you can imagine, it takes a lot of money and energy from volunteers to keep an animal shelter up and running. Many of these facilities do not receive any funding from the state, and rely on donations and grants to help care for these animals. These facilities, feed, bath, and care for each and every animal until they are able to find their forever home. Every animal has individual needs, health complications, and requirements.

Huntingdon County Humane Society to host “Pooches & Pints” on Wednesday June 7th.

Often times foster families are needed to help care for kittens as these shelter receive an influx of kitties during certain times of the year. To see if you would be a good candidate for fostering, call the shelter for more information.

For mor information to see if Mickey would be a good fit for your household, call the humane society at (814) 643-7387 or visit their website by clicking here.

You can also visit the shelter in person. The Huntingdon County Humane Society is located at 11371 School House Hollow Rd in Huntingdon.