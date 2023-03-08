ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re looking for a sweet addition for your family, meet Pepper the Guinea Pig from the Central PA Humane Society.

Pepper was brought into the shelter after being rescued from a home with a lot of other animals as well. Pepper is looking for his forever home.

Guinea Pigs are pretty easy to care for, they just need a cage or enclosure. They love snacking on fruits and veggies, and they love cuddling close to humans.

Did you know that Guinea Pigs pur and squeal too! If they hear a bag crackling, they get excited because they know it’s time to eat. They make a great companion, and if you’re interested in meeting Pepper call the Central PA Humane Society at (814) 942-5402 or visit them at 1837 E Pleasant Valley Blvd in Altoona.

The Central PA Humane Society is having a fundraiser for Easter called the “Adult East Egg Hunt.” The event is on April 1st from 7-10pm at Legion Park in Hollidaysburg. Tickets are $15 per person, and $20 at the entrance. Eggs will be filled with vouchers which can then be claimed for prizes.