81Fur is sponsored by Invisible Fence of Central PA

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mending Hearts Animal Rescue is an all-volunteer, nonprofit located in Hollidaysburg, PA area. It’s an animal rescue working to save the lives of dogs and cats in the 814.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with JoEllen Troxell from Mending Hearts Animal Rescue to meet Phoenix and Noble.

Phoenix is a 3-month-old male with long hair. Noble is a 5-month-old buff-colored male who is very friendly. Both of these cuties are looking for their fur-ever home.

Phoenix is a long-haired, black-and-white kitten.

Noble is a 5-month-old kitten.

Follow Mending Hearts Animal Rescue on their Facebook page or call JoEllen at 814-937-7653 if you’re interested in meeting any of the kittens at the rescue.