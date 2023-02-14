HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — After one look at this sweet boy, and he’s sure to melt your heart. This is Raffi from Mending Hearts Animal Shelter. Raffi was recently brought into the rescue and now he’s hoping to find his forever home. Staff members think that he spent some time outdoors, but he’s ready to be an indoor cat, as his front paws are declawed.

If you’d like to learn more about Raffi or any other animal from Mending Hearts Animal Shelter, click here or give the shelter a call at 814-418-3078.