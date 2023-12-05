81Fur is sponsored by Invisible Fence of Central Pa

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Meet Rex! He’s a two-year-old hound mix who was found as a stray in Ebensburg.

While Rex would work best if he’s the only other animal in the home he’s good with kids. Although as he tends to jump a little he may be better suited to older kids!

He was trapped and brought to shelter a stray and now he’s up for adoption. He’s been in the shelter since Nov. 15 and he’s still looking for that fur-ever home. Rex can shake paws and he’s said to be very treat motivated!

In case you haven’t heard the Central Pa Humane Society is currently working on their new facility. The contract has been signed and surveying is currently being completed. You can learn more about the upcoming construction in the video above!

Leighty’s Farm Market and pet day

Pet day at Leighty’s Farm Market will take place on Friday, Dec. 8 from 5 – 8 p.m. Your pet will be able to get their photos with Santa. All pets will have to be leashed for those photos.

CPHS will also be collecting donations for the shelter all weekend. It takes a lot to keep the shelter up and running so anything is appreciated! Dog and cat food, dog and cat treats, toys, blankets and anything else you can think of will be accepted.

Howl-iday pictures with Santa!

There is also a picture event scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Santa, Mrs. Clause and the grinch will be there to to take photos. It’s a $10 donation to take photos.