ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — If there was an award for the sweetest, cutest, best puppy in the world, it would certainly go to Saint! Saint is a three month old hound mix at the Central PA Humane Society. Saint has been at the shelter for a few weeks, and was brought in with some other litter mates who have since found their forever homes. Saint and his siblings were found on the side of the road near an exit ramp. That’s when they were rescued and brought into the shelter. Saint was severely malnourished, and extremely skinny. That is until the shelter nursed him back to health, and now he’s ready to go off and live his life with a new family.

If you would like to meet Saint or any other cat or dog at the Central Pa Humane Society facility click here or call (814) 942-5402 for more information.

The shelter is also always looking for foster families and volunteers to help maintain the facility.

Fundraisers are one of the biggest tools to help bring funds into the shelter. As you can imagine, it take a lot of money to run the facility at the capacity that they do. The shelter houses, feeds, cleans, and cares for each individual animals’ needs. They’re upcoming fundraiser is called Get Pumped for Pets. Tickets are $10 and the drawing takes place on April 1st. First place winner will receive 625 gallons of gas, second place is 250 gallons, and third place is 125 gallons.