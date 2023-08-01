ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Meet Sampson the German Shepherd from the Central PA Humane Society. Sampson has a lot of energy, and he is ready to run and play. He is only one after all! Sampson would fit best in a home with older kids, or with an owner that can devote time to run him and take him out frequently.

Shelter representatives, Joe Zolna and Kristina Diversa say that their shelter is packed with animals! They say this not only puts stress on the animals because they’re at max capacity with space, but it also puts strain on the volunteers who are working with these animals. If you or someone you know would be interested in volunteering your time or becoming a foster parent for these fur babies, reach out to the shelter to learn more. The shelter needs your help. If you do decide to foster an animal, the shelter will provide all of the supplies and food that is essential for taking care of the pet.

The shelter has several upcoming fundraisers which help provide funds that are needed to care for these animals on a daily basis throughout the year. This year the shelter will participate in National Night Out events, Paws in the Park, and the Park Hills Golf Club Golf Ball Drop. You can learn more about these events by clicking here.

The shelter also houses some of their cats at PetCo in Altoona. These kitties are all available for fostering and adoption as well.

To learn more about the Central PA Humane Society click here to be directed to their website, here to be linked to their Facebook page, or call them at (814) 942-5402 or pay them a visit at 1837 E Pleasant Valley Blvd in Altoona.