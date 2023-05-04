ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — For over 65 years, county dairy princesses across the state of Pennsylvania have been sharing the good news of the industry and products they love: DAIRY.

Starting in 1956 with a Miss Milk Maid Contest organized by the PA Association of Milk Dealers and Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association, “the Pennsylvania Dairy Princess & Promotion program has now grown to over 23 dairy princesses and over 215 male and female junior representatives promoting at a grassroots level.”

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Pennsylvania Dairy Princess, Selina Horst, and Pennsylvania Alternate Dairy Princesses, Natalie Grumbine, and Darcy Heltzel to hear about the PA Dairy State Royalty team, and why they truly love what they do!

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner joins the Pennsylvania Dairy State Royalty team in the 814 Kitchen to make a recipe from the Dairy Princess Recipe Book — a No Bake Strawberry Blueberry Trifle.

Ingredients

Blueberry Trifle:

17 ounces Angel Food Cake,

cut into 1” cubes

1-pound fresh strawberries

1-pound fresh blueberries



Lemon Syrup:

¼ cup water

2 tablespoons sugar2 tablespoons lemon juice

Frosting:

4 packages (24 ounces)

CREAM CHEESE, softened at

room temperature

¾ cup granulated sugar

2 cups HEAVY WHIPPING

CREAM

½ teaspoon vanilla

This recipe requires a trifle dish. You can also use a deep glass mixing bowl or anything that is deep and round.



Directions

Make angel food cake according to package and let cool, or purchase at the store. Wash your fresh fruit. Prepare strawberries accordingly and cut into slices. Fruit must be completely dry before you begin assembly.

To make your lemon syrup: In a measuring cup, combine ¼ cup water, 2 tablespoons sugar, and 2 tablespoons lemon juice and stir until sugar is dissolved. Set aside until needed.

For frosting: Beat together CREAM CHEESE and ¾ cup sugar on medium speed until creamy and smooth, scraping the bowl a couple of times. With mixer on, pour in 2 cups of HEAVY CREAM then turn mixer to medium/high and continue beating until the consistency of whipped cream. Add ½ teaspoon vanilla and beat until incorporated. Place 1/3 of your sliced angel food cake into the bottom of your trifle dish and brush with 1/3 of your syrup. Add 1/3 of your CREAM and loosely spread it over cake pieces. Add ½ of the sliced strawberries. Repeat with remaining ingredients (adding ½ of the blueberries for the second fruit layer). Frost the top with the last 1/3 of the cream and decorate with remaining fruit. Be creative and add fun designs on the top of your dessert! Best served immediately!