ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Meet this funky band of brothers from the Central PA Humane Society! This is Harvey and Casper. These brothers are around 4 year old, and unfortunately they like to cause of bit of trouble when they’re together which is why the shelter is recommending that they be adopted separately. Kristina Daversa and Joe Zolna stop by to share some details on the pups as well as some news and updates on the shelter.

These little guys would be great in a home with kids, cats, and even other dogs, but, because they’re siblings, they tend to not get along with each other.

If you’re interested in meeting Harvey or Casper, contact the humane society by clicking here or messaging their Facebook page. You can visit the shelter located at 1837 E Pleasant Valley Blvd in Altoona to learn more about the adoption or fostering process, or to sign up to volunteer.

Would you like to enjoy some stand-up comedy and give back to a great cause? Get ready for Caturday Night Live on Saturday, November 25, 2022, at 7 PM.

It’s official, the itty bitty kitty committee is going for round 3 of Caturday Night Live.

Things got a little wild last year and 2023 promises to be the purrrr-fect follow-up with epic comedic ‘paw’-formances, a whole lot of ‘kitten’ around, a huge basket raffle ᴛᴏ ᴋɴᴏᴄᴋ ᴏꜰꜰ ᴛʜᴇ ꜱɪᴅᴇꜱ ᴏꜰ ᴛᴀʙʟᴇꜱ, and enough catnip to let the fur fly again!

Beer will be included in the price of every ticket. There is also a cash bar. All proceeds benefit the furry friends at the Central Pennsylvania Humane Society.

And in other news…

The Central PA Humane Society has announced that they’ll be getting a new facility.

The new facility will be much larger than the current location which will allow them to house more animals safely and provide better services. Humane Society Board President, Joseph Zolna, says the building will be built on 8 acres of land in Antis Township.

The current shelter is located on Pleasant Valley Boulevard. The new location will only be a few minutes from the current one.

“To have the board approve and kind of give me the reins to do what I needed to to do make this a possibility, is just huge,” Zolna said. “This was one of my goals when I came on as president was to see that the shelter got a new facility built, just amazing to put that all together for the shelter and for the staff here.”

Zolna added that the next step is creating a design for the new building. He plans to get input from the staff on how to make the final project more practical for workers and more welcoming for their furry guests.