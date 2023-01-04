81Fur is sponsored by Invisible Fence of Central Pa.

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WATJ) — Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Lisa Boland from the Huntingdon County Humane Society to meet Wally!

Wally is a domestic short haired cat who is about 2 years old. He has a super fun personality and loves to play. This white and tan colored boy would love to be right next to you and by your side when you’re home. He loves treats and bouncing around and exploring. He would be perfect for a house with cats or kids! If you’re looking for a loving companion, then Wally is your guy.

Wally looks at the photographer with a cute stare.

At the Huntingdon County Humane Society, they care about the future of the pets in the 814. “Together we can guarantee that both dogs and cats alike have the resources they need to stay healthy before adoption, and we strive to find them forever homes. Whether it’s helping through adoption, donations, or volunteering, together we can make a difference.”

Are you interested in helping out the Huntingdon County Humane Society? Consider volunteering! There is a volunteer orientation scheduled for Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 10 AM. These orientations go over what the Huntingdon County Humane Society does and how volunteers can make a difference for shelter animals.

If you’d like to learn more, follow the Huntingdon County Humane Society on Facebook or visit their website here.