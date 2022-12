BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Meet this bonded pair of pups from the Bedford County Humane Society, Thor and Yoda. This pair would like to stay together because they’re already besties. They’re full of energy, and ready to find their forever home.

If you’re interested in adopting these pups or any other animal from the Bedford County Humane Society, give them a call at (814) 623-8968 or visit them at 182 Bohn Road in Bedford.