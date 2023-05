ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Chef Janet DeGennaro from Sip and Saute is back in the kitchen and this week she’s cooking up some recipes just in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

Chef Janet is making a pasta dish with bacon, shrimp, vinegar, sweetener and freshly grated parmesan cheese. You can watch the full video for directions.

For more recipes from Chef Janet, click here.