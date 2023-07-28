HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Six years ago, Mikayla Focht was killed in a tragic ATV accident, her parents are keeping her legacy alive with a softball tournament.

The annual tournament, “4 Mick 4 The Game”, invites teams from the area to compete to honor Mikayla’s life at Legion Park. The game’s sponsors help bring four scholarships for softball players going to college.

This year, along with the tournament, there will be a cruise-in on Friday August 11th night.

45 teams are participating in the two-day event across seven fields this year. The tournament started on Saturday, Aug. 12, and will run through Sunday.